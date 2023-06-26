Deputies looking for runaway boy from Piedmont

Nathan Isom III
Nathan Isom III(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who ran away from home on Saturday.

According to deputies, Nathan Isom III was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in the Creekstone Drive area in Piedmont after he got into a black 1992 Chevy 2500. The truck has a license plate that read: 5736PN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08304.

MORE NEWS: Anderson County deputies looking for woman missing for months

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. chase arrest
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Union Co. shooting
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
*
Insurance company, bank at odds over Murdaugh fraud testimony
Kylie Grace Jones
Deputies safely locate missing teen from Oconee Co.
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC