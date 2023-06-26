Deputies looking for runaway boy from Piedmont

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who ran away from home on Saturday.

According to deputies, Nathan Isom III was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in the Creekstone Drive area in Piedmont after he got into a black 1992 Chevy 2500. The truck has a license plate that read: 5736PN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08304.

