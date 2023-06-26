Deputies responding to crash involving train in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a crash involving a train Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of North Gadberry Street and East Academy Street.

Deputies said there were minor injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

