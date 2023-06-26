Free fishing day in NC on Fourth of July

Southport is hosting the 40th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament beginning Thursday. (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that the annual free fishing day is back for the Fourth of July.

According to officials, free fishing day will run from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4 and offer residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license, regardless of age.

Officials stock a variety of fish in the waters across the state, including trout and channel catfish. They also provide access to fishing sites across the state, including public fishing areas and boating access areas.

The interactive fishing and boating maps on the Commission’s website lists more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free, that are open to the public.

Officials said all other fishing regulations will still apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.

This free fishing day started in 1994 after it was authorized by the N.C. General Assembly and sponsored by the Wildlife Resources Commission. The annual free fishing day always falls on July 4.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”

All other days of the year people 16 years and older will need purchase a fishing license. Those wanting a license can also call 888-248-6834 or visit a local Wildlife Service Agent.

