GDOT: All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines

LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said a crash has closed down the interstate near the Georgia and South Carolina state lines.

The GDOT said the crash was reported at 5:11 a.m. on I-85 north near State Route 77.

Officials are anticipating for the crash to be cleared and the interstate to be open around 8:15 a.m.

Stay tuned for further updates.

