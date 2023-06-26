GDOT: All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines

The GDOT said a crash has closed down the interstate near the Georgia and South Carolina state lines.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said a crash has closed down the interstate near the Georgia and South Carolina state lines.

The GDOT said the crash was reported at 5:11 a.m. on I-85 north near State Route 77.

Officials are anticipating for the crash to be cleared and the interstate to be open around 8:15 a.m.

Stay tuned for further updates.

