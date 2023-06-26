Insurance company, bank at odds over Murdaugh fraud testimony

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Palmetto State Bank, named in a federal lawsuit centered around millions of dollars Alex Murdaugh is accused of stealing from clients, is asking a court to protect them from questioning they deem unreasonable.

Nautilus Insurance Company is suing Murdaugh and others, including Palmetto State Bank (PSB), after a $4.3 million settlement was paid out for the death of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh is accused of stealing the money from Satterfield’s sons.

PSB says it did not have any involvement with Satterfield’s estate and in a court filing on Friday requesting a protective order, the bank accuses Nautilus of “dragging” the company into the case because of a “desperate” attempt to find sources to recover the money.

PSB has been asked to provide a witness on June 30 to testify about policies and procedures dating back to 2011, including the bank’s relationship with Murdaugh. PSB says the stolen money didn’t pass through their accounts and is asking for the scope of testimony to be limited in time to early 2018, the year Satterfield died.

“PSB respectfully requests that this Court limit the period covered by the topics from the date that Amended Complaint alleges Mrs. Satterfield fell, February 2, 2018, to present.”

PSB also objects to being required to testify about information they consider to be overly broad or irrelevant, including the training of bank personnel, procedures for issuing loans, and other fraud claims against them.

Nautilus says they notified PSB of the topics in May, but the bank waited nearly a month to object to the scope of testimony - filing their request one week before the scheduled deposition. In Nautilus’ response, they said matters dating back to 2011 should be fair game since former CEO of PSB, Russell Laffitte, has been convicted of conspiring with Murdaugh since then.

“Nautilus has alleged a conspiracy and contends that the conspiracy is broader than—and predates—the fraud against Nautilus in connection with the death of Gloria Satterfield, a conspiracy that caused harm to numerous victims, of which Nautilus is one (albeit a substantial one, given the amounts involved)."

Nautilus has asked for the court to deny PSB’s request for a protective order.

