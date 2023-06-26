LIVE: Greenville County Library board meets amid Pride display controversy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Library System board of trustees is meeting Monday afternoon and one of the items on the agenda is “new business” involving the Travelers Rest Library.

The branch has been at the center of controversy in the community due to a Pride display set up near the entrance. The Greenville Freedom in Libraries Advocacy Group (FLAG) said the display doesn’t violate the system’s policies, but the branch was asked to remove it.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said they received multiple calls from residents who want the display removed. It comes as the American Library Association reports a record number of requests to censor library books and resources across the country, many of which contain LGBTQ themes.

The library board initially scheduled a meeting Friday afternoon on a precautionary basis about the Travelers Rest Library, in case there were security concerns about the branch. However, the meeting was canceled.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include a discussion in executive session about legal advice regarding a confidential matter and an operations committee report about addressing community concerns.

