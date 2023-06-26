1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person Monday afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened at Belleview Drive and Concord Avenue.

According to Officers, the shooting appears to be a “road rage” incident.

Officers stated that one suspect was detained following the shooting, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim passed away in the Emergency Room.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

