1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person Monday afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened at Belleview Drive and Concord Avenue.

According to Officers, the shooting appears to be a “road rage” incident.

Officers stated that one suspect was detained following the shooting, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim passed away in the Emergency Room.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. chase arrest
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Union Co. shooting
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New details: Sheriff reopens case involving fire chief after anonymous letter
Sheriff reopens investigation into Upstate fire chief after anonymous letter
Sheriff reopens investigation into Upstate fire chief after anonymous letter
Union County train crash
4 injured after truck carrying inmates collides with train in Union Co., deputies say
Murdaugh Insurance Case