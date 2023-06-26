Officials investigating ‘near drowning’ incident at Lake Keowee

Crews were called to a near drowning incident at Lake Keowee on Sunday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating a “near drowning” incident that happened Sunday afternoon at Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said they were not called to respond.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management for more information on this incident.

This is a reminder to everyone to stay safe while you are in and around the water.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

