Report: Upstate shoplifting suspect tried to stab, bite victims

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after he tried to stab people at a grocery store on Sunday.

Deputies were called to Ingles on Asheville Highway regarding a shoplifting suspect armed with a knife. According to the incident report, a witness was able to detain 55-year-old William Gilliam until deputies arrived.

Gilliam bit the person who detained him because he said he “was being choked,” according to the report. The victim was treated by EMS for the bite wound.

Gilliam was charged with armed robbery and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.