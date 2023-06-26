Report: Upstate shoplifting suspect tried to stab, bite victims

William Gilliam
William Gilliam(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after he tried to stab people at a grocery store on Sunday.

Deputies were called to Ingles on Asheville Highway regarding a shoplifting suspect armed with a knife. According to the incident report, a witness was able to detain 55-year-old William Gilliam until deputies arrived.

Gilliam bit the person who detained him because he said he “was being choked,” according to the report. The victim was treated by EMS for the bite wound.

Gilliam was charged with armed robbery and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

