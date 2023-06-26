Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, hot week ahead

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Monday forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More storms are expected this afternoon, and a few could be severe as we settle in for a hot week.

First Alert Headlines

  • Isolated afternoon storms, possible severe today
  • Sunny skies take over for midweek period
  • Feeling the Summer heat all week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday
Severe Weather Outlook, Monday(WHNS)

After a round of strong to severe storms on Sunday evening, and a few more storms early this morning, conditions are trending drier and sunnier as we head toward midday. We aren’t sounding the all-clear yet though, as more showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with a cold front sweeping through the region. The primary time for storms looks to be 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM across the mountains, and roughly 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM upstate.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Monday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Monday(WHNS)

As with Sunday’s activity, a few storms could become severe with concerns for damaging winds and large hail. The severe weather threat will be greatest across the eastern half of our area, and could include an isolated tornado. Make sure to stay weather aware later today, and stay cool with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s!

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday
Severe Weather Outlook, Monday(WHNS)

Storms look to wrap up by 9:00 PM, setting the stage for clearing skies overnight behind the cold front. Lows will settle into the mid 50s to low 60s, with the potential for some patchy fog by daybreak.

Dry weather takes over for the midweek period from Tuesday to Thursday, as we get ready to back in some Summer heat! Expect mostly sunny skies each day with highs consistently topping the upper 80s to low 90s. Perfect pool weather, but sunscreen will be a must! If you’ll be spending extended time or working outdoors, take frequent breaks in shady areas and drink plenty of water!

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook(WHNS)

Looking ahead toward the 4th of July weekend, the heat will remain consistent. Friday through Sunday keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the board, with Friday looking to be the driest of the three. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but chances increase a bit for both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout by any means, but if your plans take you to the lake, the pool, or out for a barbeque, you’ll want to be prepared to head indoors.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. chase arrest
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Union Co. shooting
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Monday, hot week ahead
Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out
Strong to severe storms possible Monday, hot week ahead
Hot, humid and a small chance for storms
Heating up with small storm chances
Warm and sunny weekend ahead, next rain chance is Monday
Warm and sunny weekend ahead, next rain chance is Monday