Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, hot week ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More storms are expected this afternoon, and a few could be severe as we settle in for a hot week.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated afternoon storms, possible severe today

Sunny skies take over for midweek period

Feeling the Summer heat all week

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday (WHNS)

After a round of strong to severe storms on Sunday evening, and a few more storms early this morning, conditions are trending drier and sunnier as we head toward midday. We aren’t sounding the all-clear yet though, as more showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with a cold front sweeping through the region. The primary time for storms looks to be 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM across the mountains, and roughly 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM upstate.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

As with Sunday’s activity, a few storms could become severe with concerns for damaging winds and large hail. The severe weather threat will be greatest across the eastern half of our area, and could include an isolated tornado. Make sure to stay weather aware later today, and stay cool with highs headed for the upper 80s to low 90s!

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday (WHNS)

Storms look to wrap up by 9:00 PM, setting the stage for clearing skies overnight behind the cold front. Lows will settle into the mid 50s to low 60s, with the potential for some patchy fog by daybreak.

Dry weather takes over for the midweek period from Tuesday to Thursday, as we get ready to back in some Summer heat! Expect mostly sunny skies each day with highs consistently topping the upper 80s to low 90s. Perfect pool weather, but sunscreen will be a must! If you’ll be spending extended time or working outdoors, take frequent breaks in shady areas and drink plenty of water!

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Looking ahead toward the 4th of July weekend, the heat will remain consistent. Friday through Sunday keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the board, with Friday looking to be the driest of the three. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but chances increase a bit for both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout by any means, but if your plans take you to the lake, the pool, or out for a barbeque, you’ll want to be prepared to head indoors.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

