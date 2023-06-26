Troopers searching for vehicle in hit-and-run incident in Union Co.

Troopers searching for driver of Kia Optima after a hit-and-run incident that happened on...
Troopers searching for driver of Kia Optima after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Jonesville Lockhart Highway near Ashley Acres at around 10 p.m.

Troopers said a 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima was traveling on Jonesville Lockhart Highway when it hit a moped causing injuries.

Officials said the vehicle might be missing the passenger side fog light and have damage to the front passenger side.

A photo of the type of vehicle they are searching for can be seen above.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the driver, call 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503. Tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. chase arrest
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Union Co. shooting
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
Deputies responding to crash involving train in Union Co.
File image
Greenville County Library board meets amid Pride display controversy
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens
*
Insurance company, bank at odds over Murdaugh fraud testimony