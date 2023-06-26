Troopers searching for vehicle in hit-and-run incident in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Sunday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Jonesville Lockhart Highway near Ashley Acres at around 10 p.m.

Troopers said a 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima was traveling on Jonesville Lockhart Highway when it hit a moped causing injuries.

Officials said the vehicle might be missing the passenger side fog light and have damage to the front passenger side.

A photo of the type of vehicle they are searching for can be seen above.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the driver, call 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503. Tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

