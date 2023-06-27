16-year-old shot in facial area at apartment complex, police say

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said officers are investigating after a teen was shot in the facial area at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Lakeside Drive at Lakeside Manor Apartments at around 1 a.m.

Officers said the male teen had been shot and had a wound in the left shoulder area.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more about this incident.

