16-year-old shot in facial area at apartment complex, police say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said officers are investigating after a teen was shot in the facial area at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Lakeside Drive at Lakeside Manor Apartments at around 1 a.m.

Officers said the male teen had been shot and had a wound in the left shoulder area.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment.

