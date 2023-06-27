4 teens shot during party in Union Co., deputies searching for 16-year-old suspect

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after four teens were injured in a shooting at a party on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene in reference to a noise complaint on Bob Adams Road at around 11 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found the party and told the crowd to disperse when shots were fired.

The Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest and airlifted to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition, deputies said.

Officials also said two 17-year-old and 18-year-old girls were injured one was shot in the leg and the other sustained injuring from windshield glass that got into her skin.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the left arm four times and has been released from the hospital, deputies said.

Deputies said 16-year-old suspect has been identified in the case and they are working with multiple agencies to locate the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is facing three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of violent crime and malicious damage to personal property.

