5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

