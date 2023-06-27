Abandoned plane wreckage attracting curious hikers removed from Blue Ridge Parkway

Wreckage from Cessna crash in 1983 removed from Blue Ridge Parkway in June 2023.(National Park Service)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four decades after a plane crashed in western North Carolina, the remaining wreckage has been airlifted from National Park Service land.

Two people were killed when a Cessna 414A crashed in stormy conditions near Waterrock Knob in November 1983. After the crash, the plane’s engines were salvaged, but the fuselage, wings and other debris were left behind - on land later donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016.

Officials said the site of the crash has attracted a high volume of curious visitors, who were reaching it via unauthorized trails. Posts about the crash site have gained popularity on social media and travel blogs in recent years.

Officials said they were concerned about visitor safety, damage to rare species, soil erosion, and other environmental impacts. A helicopter moved the remaining debris from the mountainside on Tuesday.

“While we understand the interest associated with this site, the resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Caring for these special places requires everyone’s cooperation, and we ask that everyone play a role in the protection of this place and not cause any further damage or injury to the resources or themselves by going off trail to find this site.”

