Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after cardiac...
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected.(Mary Green)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men.

Tuesday’s oral arguments will mark the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections last summer that lawyers for the state and providers will present their arguments to the state Supreme Court. A 3-2 majority in January tossed a similar law that banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, or at about six weeks and before most people know they are pregnant.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed into law a similar ban that starts once cardiac activity is detected. That restriction has been temporarily placed on hold as the case involving the new ban moves through the courts. Meanwhile, abortion remains legal through 22 weeks in this conservative state.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies safely locate missing teen from Oconee Co.
Near drowning incident at Lake Keowee
Officials investigating ‘near drowning’ incident at Lake Keowee

Latest News

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
SC lawmakers react to plea deal for Hunter Biden
South Carolina Republicans voted Saturday to set the state's 2024 presidential primary in late...
SCGOP sets date for first-in-the-south presidential primary