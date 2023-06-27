BMW to break ground on new facility in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Group is expected to break ground on a new high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff Tuesday.

The facility, named “Plant Woodruff”, will produce sixth-generation batteries to supply fully electric vehicles at nearby BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg.

The company said more than 300 jobs will be created onsite at Plant Woodruff.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Officials: 1 person sent to burn center following house fire in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.