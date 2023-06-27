BMW to break ground on new facility in Woodruff

BMW is set to break ground on its new facility in Woodruff.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Group is expected to break ground on a new high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff Tuesday.

The facility, named “Plant Woodruff”, will produce sixth-generation batteries to supply fully electric vehicles at nearby BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg.

The company said more than 300 jobs will be created onsite at Plant Woodruff.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Officials: 1 person sent to burn center following house fire in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies safely locate missing teen from Oconee Co.
Near drowning incident at Lake Keowee
Officials investigating ‘near drowning’ incident at Lake Keowee

Latest News

Jose Cruz-Posados
NC man accused of molesting child sentenced to prison
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student
BMW to break ground on new plant in Woodruff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1