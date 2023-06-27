Boston calls All-Star selection unexpected blessing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is history in the making as Aliyah Boston takes on the WNBA. The No. 1 draft pick in this year’s draft, she’s the first rookie named a starter in the All-Star game in nearly ten years. Every accolade has been earned and is backed up with statistics that prove she’s not just one of the best rookies in the league, but one of the best women in the league.

“I expect greatness,” Boston said when asked about her performance so far in the WNBA. “Every time I come on the floor I’m like ‘ok this is what my team needs.’ If it’s attacking the basket, if it’s scoring. If it’s not a scoring night it’s making the right pass and that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t really pay attention to the numbers.”

The numbers are undeniable though.

Boston leads all rookies in scoring, rebounds, and block but even more impressive is where she ranks against the entire league. She has the third-best player efficiency rating right now and the highest field goal percentage in the entire league.

The numbers secured her a spot as an All-Star.

“It’s really special,” Boston said of being named an All-Star. “Sometimes there aren’t enough words to say because the feeling is just unmatched. I never thought in my rookie season I would be an All-Star. Let alone an All-Star starter. Just because of the amount of talented women that I’m surrounded by but I mean it’s just a great feeling.”

She joins an exclusive list of just ten women to ever start the All-Star game in their rookie season, joining the ranks of Maya Moore, Sue Bird, and Brittney Griner.

"I know that you know, the Gamecock FAMS are alive and well supporting us ... it doesn't matter what you do, they are there. I love them for that."



“She isn’t just an unbelievable player but a person,” said her Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides. “I think for me, listening to all of her interviews that she’s been doing, she only says ‘I want to have a good rookie year.’ She wants to do whatever the team needs her to do. That is it! That is why she is as successful as she is.”

With just two months under her belt, there is inevitably more success to come.

“She’s learning,” said Sides. “And that’s the thing, she takes everything in. She talks to every coach. She watches video with every coach. She asks the best questions, so she’s just got such a bright future.”

Just shy of two months into her professional career, Boston has helped lead the Indiana Fever to more wins already than they had in all of last season.

She’s been adding not only wins but fans to the Fever faithful too as All-Star starters are selected by majority fan vote.

“Man on man! It doesn’t matter what you do, they are there,” Boston said of the Gamecocks FAMS. “I love them for that. It is amazing to know that you leave a program but that doesn’t mean the FAMS leave you. And it’s great. No matter if you have a great game, a bad game, they’ve got your back no matter what and it’s just really special.”

