Buncombe Co. woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina woman won big after purchasing a $30 scratch-off ticket.

Anna Maria Bain purchased her Millionaire Maker ticket from the One Stop Market on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa and ended up winning $1 million.

She took her winnings to the headquarters and received a lump-sum of $600,000, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

Officials said scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Visit www.nclottery.com to learn more about the impact.

