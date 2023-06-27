City of Seneca working to revitalize downtown

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seneca is working to revitalize its downtown. The city in Oconee County has gotten about $25 million dollars from grants and the state the last few years to help.

“It didn’t have much life, you know, back in the 90s at all,” recalled Dawn Freeman.

But when Freeman came back to Seneca a few years ago, things changed.

“To see what’s going on at every corner has been incredible,” she said.

After driving through downtown Freeman bought a building and opened a wine and bourbon bar last year before opening a butcher shop just a few weeks ago.

She’s been in the thick of the city’s effort to revitalize downtown, which started in 2018.

“We’ve already seen an impact, and we’re hopeful that it will continue,” said Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder.

Currently, construction is underway on a mixed-use development called “Harper’s Plaza”.

“Our government wants downtown to be a destination place,” said Mayor Dan Alexander.

The city is also designing a 700+ seat performing arts center and is planning on building an amphitheater at Norton Thompson Park.

“The downtown area has become a priority for economic redevelopment to engage the community,” said Moulder.

Earlier this month, the city learned it would be getting $12 million from the state to help build a parking garage.

“It definitely increased the workforce and our downtown, the quality of life,” said Alexander.

Officials hope the downtown will continue to grow in the years ahead.

“A very healthy, vibrant, community and family-centered downtown district,” said Moulder.

There is no set schedule for when those four projects will all be complete, but city officials say they are pushing them along as fast as they can.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.