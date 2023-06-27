Crews respond to overnight house fire in Anderson

Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Anderson.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department is responding to an overnight house fire in the new downtown area.

According to dispatch, just before 4:30 a.m., crews were called to the home on Tribble Street.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scne.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

