ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Frozen custard, ButterBurgers and cheese curds are soon coming to Anderson!

A new Culver’s restaurant is slated to open soon at 2109 N. Highway 81.

The Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce said the new location is hiring for multiple manager positions in both the kitchen and the front of house. Click here to apply.

