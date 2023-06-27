Driver leads deputies on chase following crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a crash led to a chase along I-85 North.

Deputies said the chase began when the driver crashed into another car along I-85 around 5:45 p.m. and refused to stop.

According to deputies, they tried to stop the driver but eventually terminated the chase due to heavy traffic.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the driver is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

