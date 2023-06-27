Pilot injured following reported helicoter crash in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Center Rock Fire Department said emergency crews are responding to the Anderson Regional Airport after a pilot was injured following a helicopter crash.

Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to the airport and found a pilot suffering from a bad laceration to the head. They added that the pilot was in a small personal helicopter when the incident occurred.

According to deputies, the pilot is being flown to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown.

Officials from the Center Rock Fire Department confirmed that the pilot was injured during a helicopter crash. However, details about the situation are limited as officials work to determine what happened. We will update this story as officials give new information.

