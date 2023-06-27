Greenville police chief postponing retirement to help new city manager

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of the Greenville Police Department was set to retire at the end of the month, but city officials announced he is staying for a little while longer.

Chief Howie Thompson announced in May that he would retire on June 30 after nearly three decades in law enforcement.

However, on Monday, officials swore in a new city manager for Greenville. Shannon Lavrin is the first woman permanently named to the position.

According to the city, Lavrin asked Thompson to postpone his retirement as she transitions into the new role.

“Howie’s input and support on those projects and others is critical, as is maintaining constancy within GPD at this time,” she said. “I’m thankful for his willingness to continue to serve the City and the community.

There is no word yet on when Thompson will retire following the postponement.

