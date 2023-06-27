Judges rules on national cheer groups motions in Rockstar Cheer lawsuit

Rockstar Cheer investigation
Rockstar Cheer investigation
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that judges recently ruled on multiple national cheer organizations’ motions to dismiss the allegations against them.

The most recent filings were related to the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer), U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and Varsity Spirit and their roles in the lawsuits.

The first lawsuit, filed in early September 2022, accused Scott Foster, the founder of Rockstar Cheer in Greenville County, of sexually abusing minors and transporting them across state lines for illegal sexual activity. This lawsuit came after Foster died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it was revealed that the Department of Homeland Security was investigating Foster for allegations of sexual misconduct with his athletes.

Just weeks later, former athletes began filing lawsuits against Foster, Rockstar Cheer and other national cheer organizations.

USASF was named in the lawsuit claiming they knew about the misconduct but turned a blind eye, and they filed a motion to dismiss the case earlier this year. On June 21, a judge ruled on the motion dismissing some of the allegations but upholding others. Among the claims moving forward in the case are a breach of contract, unjust enrichment, gross negligence and negligent security.

Varsity Spirit filed a motion to dismiss the same allegations, and a judge ruled on the motion on June 20. In the ruling, the judge dismissed most of the allegations against them but upheld the claims of unjust enrichment, gross negligence, and negligent security. The lawsuits allege that Varsity Spirit, the parent company for a series of businesses that run and govern the competitive cheer industry, had knowledge of misconduct but also turned a blind eye. Earlier this month, A panel of federal judges ruled against consolidating the different lawsuits against Varsity Spirit.

On June 23, a judge ruled in favor of the USA Federation of Sport Cheering’s motion to dismiss the federal claims against them. They added that they wouldn’t pursue jurisdiction over the remaining state claims without the federal claims.

