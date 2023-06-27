NC man accused of molesting child sentenced to prison

Jose Cruz-Posados
Jose Cruz-Posados(Buncombe County District Attorney)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said a child predator was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

According to the D.A., on Sept. 6, 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child after the victim, then 15 years old, alleged and disclosed that she had been molested since she was eight years old.

Williams said 45-year-old Jose Cruz-Posados was convicted on June 26 of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 16 after pleading guilty as charged pursuant to a plea agreement.

As a result, Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg sentenced Cruz-Posados to serve an active term of 144-233 months in prison.

The Court further ordered Cruz-Posados to register as a sex offender for a term of thirty years and to have no contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

