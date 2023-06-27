Officers investigating after man hit from behind in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the area of North Lexington Avenue around 2:00 a.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, when they arrived, they found the victim, who was hit from behind and was suffering from a wound on the back of the head. Officers added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect involved in this incident. They described him as a man with short hair wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can send a tip anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also contact the police department by calling (828)-252-1110.

