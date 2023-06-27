Greenville Police help reunite homeless man with family in Virginia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced one homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to an officer.

Lieutenant Conroy is over the Central Business District with the mission to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

Once he connected with Mr. Bryant, who had been homeless for two years, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Police said the family was overjoyed he had been found and came down to pick him up to take him back home.

