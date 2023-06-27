Police searching for missing woman last seen 3 months ago

Zosulwa Mpofu
Zosulwa Mpofu(Asheville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen more than three months ago.

Officers said 46-year-old Zosulwa Mpofu was last seen on March 23 near the 40 block of Miller Street.

Mpofu is five feet three inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

According to officials, she is known to driver a 2011 Acura RDX and her family is concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-252-1110.

