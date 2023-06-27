Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both continue to climb, North Carolinians can play for a combined $805 million in prizes.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will provide a jackpot worth $343 million and Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing features a jackpot work $462 million.

“For fans of big jackpots, this is the time to play Powerball and Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that someone in North Carolina will get lucky and win big this week. Have fun and remember to play smarter, not harder.”

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play here.

