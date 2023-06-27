Prepare for a hot week, storms return this weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Tuesday forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer heat is settling in with plenty of sun over the next few days.

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny skies take over for midweek period
  • Feeling the Summer heat all week
  • Storms return over the weekend

Storms are taking a break for a few days as high pressure builds in from the central United States. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies for the midweek period from today through Thursday, with the Summer heat picking up a bit, especially upstate. Highs in the mountains will start in the low 80s today, and level off in the mid 80s through this stretch, while low 80s take over across the Upstate beginning on Wednesday.

Humidity levels will remain on the manageable side for about the next 48 hours, adding some slight mugginess to the air but not feeling too uncomfortable. That will change by Friday and into a the holiday weekend, with dew points climbing closer to the low 70s. That will lend a more oppressive quality to the heat, so it will be that much more important to keep as cool and hydrated as possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday, but this is not a bad omen for the 4th of July weekend. Storms will be hit-or-miss variety Friday through Monday, so they’ll be something to factor into your outdoor plans rather than cancelling or changing anything. Be ready to head indoors if storms head your way, and make sure to keep tabs on the weather while you are out! Highs will hold steady in the mid 80s to low 90s all weekend long.

