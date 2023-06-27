Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from their first encounter with Michael Burham.
By Thomas Gruel and Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from their first encounter with Michael Burham, the wanted fugitive captured after a four-day manhunt in the Lowcountry.

Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect on a bicycle on May 23, one day before Burham was taken into custody.

The dashcam video shows deputies questioning Burham on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office released information that day saying Burham had given them a fake name and then ran off into the woods.

The 34-year-old was wanted on multiple charges out of New York including sexual assault, murder and kidnapping.

He was taken into custody in Huger after a resident called 911, saying there was a suspicious person in their shed on May 24.

MORE: Michael Burham arrested after four-day manhunt

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson