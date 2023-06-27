Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from their first encounter with Michael Burham, the wanted fugitive captured after a four-day manhunt in the Lowcountry.

Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect on a bicycle on May 23, one day before Burham was taken into custody.

The dashcam video shows deputies questioning Burham on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office released information that day saying Burham had given them a fake name and then ran off into the woods.

The 34-year-old was wanted on multiple charges out of New York including sexual assault, murder and kidnapping.

He was taken into custody in Huger after a resident called 911, saying there was a suspicious person in their shed on May 24.

