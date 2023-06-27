Shooting in Gaffney leaves man with ‘serious injuries’

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 3rd Street and N. Granard Street in Gaffney after someone reported the shooting around 1:37 a.m.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a 52-year-old man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional with “serious injuries.” However, his current condition is unknown. Deputies added that a woman was also in the vehicle but wasn’t injured.

Deputies stated that investigators determined that an unknown vehicle reportedly pulled up to the victim and fired multiple shots at his car before fleeing the scene.

Deputies are working on identifying the suspect(s) involved in the incident. Cherokee County Sheriff Mueller stated, “At this time it is paramount that anyone with information about the shooting to contact law enforcement to aid in the apprehension of those involved.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 Ext #117. People can also send tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

