Victims of Atlanta child murders being honored with memorial at City Hall

The city of Atlanta will hold an unveiling ceremony Tuesday for the Atlanta Children's Eternal Flame Memorial.

Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will unveil a sculpture on June 27 to honor those lives that were cut short when 29 African American children, teens, and young adults, mostly boys, were snatched and murdered between July 1979 and the spring of 1981. Their bodies were dumped on sidewalks and in rivers across Fulton, DeKalb, and Rockdale counties.

The unsolved murders of Atlanta's 29 missing and murdered children are once again under the microscope. Authorities are hoping technological advances will help pinpoint a definitive killer and help bring some closure to the victims? families.

The murders shocked the city and sent fear throughout the community.

Wayne Williams is the man convicted of two of the murders, however, he maintains his innocence.

Williams’ guilt is widely disputed. In fact, the family that spoke when this memorial was announced said that they don’t believe he killed their loved one.

The Atlanta Children’s Memorial Task Force sent new DNA evidence to a Utah lab for testing. Those results are still not back yet, but they could provide more answers and bring closure to the families. Meanwhile, this memorial could bring them comfort.

“With this memorial, it will be a reminder to us that their lives will matter forever more,” said former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“I will bring my children and grandchildren here and tell them about him,” said a family member of one of the victims.

This memorial will also represent the city’s gratitude to those who helped in search, recovery, and healing efforts.

Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the grounds of City Hall near the corner of Mitchell Street SW and Washington Street SW.

RIGHT NOW: A new memorial unveiled at Atlanta City Hall to honor the lives cut short during the Atlanta Child Murders.



30 names, 30 flowers, one eternal flame. pic.twitter.com/5zIIM6OToT — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 27, 2023

