‘We will continue to be bold’ Greenville names new City Manager

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville swore in Shannon Lavrin as City Manager during a Council meeting Monday night.

Lavrin, who previously served as the Former Assistant City Manager and Planning Director, is the first woman permanently named to the position.

“This is what I have worked for,” Lavrin said. “I began my career as a Planning Assistant and was told if I wanted to advance, I needed to go back to school. I went to night school for four years to earn a post-graduate degree in Public Administration. It’s been a long climb from the first rung of the ladder, but now, to achieve a professional goal in a city I love, is so deeply rewarding.”

Lavrin began her career with the city as a Development Planner in 2018. She previously served as Assistant to the City Manager in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“We are proud to have a seamless transition in the City Manager position,” said Mayor Knox White. “Shannon Lavrin becomes the first urban planner to become city manager and the first woman named to the position permanently. With Shannon, the Council has a true partner in protecting neighborhoods and preserving our quality of life,”

Earlier this month, John McDonough resigned as the City Manager to pursue a role with a Greenville development corporation. Lavrin will take over several large projects, such as the redevelopment of the current City Hall at 206 S. Main, the implementation of the new zoning code, the construction of a new police headquarters, and more.

“We will continue to be bold,” Lavrin said. “Even though Greenville is small, we think big.”

