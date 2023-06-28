ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge schedule reveals matchups for Clemson, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN announced the schedule for the men’s and women’s ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Wednesday, and the matchups for Clemson and South Carolina were revealed.

The ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge will take place on November 28. through 29 and features a variety of matchups between the conferences.

In the men’s tournament, South Carolina will face Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m. on November 28, and Clemson will take on Alabama at 9:30 p.m.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, and last faced the Crimson Tide in 2020 as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. The Gamecocks will take on Notre Dame for the first time since they faced off at Carolina Coliseum in 1984.

In the women’s tournament, South Carolina plays North Carolina at 7:00 p.m. on November 30, and Clemson will face Auburn at 9:00 p.m.

South Carolina’s Matchup will be the first regular-season meeting between the Gamecocks and North Carolina since December 18, 2013. Since then, the teams have met three times in the NCAA Sweet 16, including during South Carolina’s championship run in 2022. The teams played earlier this year as Clemson took down Auburn in WNIT.

