ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge schedule reveals matchups for Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) looks to shoot over Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5)...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) looks to shoot over Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN announced the schedule for the men’s and women’s ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Wednesday, and the matchups for Clemson and South Carolina were revealed.

The ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge will take place on November 28. through 29 and features a variety of matchups between the conferences.

In the men’s tournament, South Carolina will face Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m. on November 28, and Clemson will take on Alabama at 9:30 p.m.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, and last faced the Crimson Tide in 2020 as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. The Gamecocks will take on Notre Dame for the first time since they faced off at Carolina Coliseum in 1984.

In the women’s tournament, South Carolina plays North Carolina at 7:00 p.m. on November 30, and Clemson will face Auburn at 9:00 p.m.

South Carolina’s Matchup will be the first regular-season meeting between the Gamecocks and North Carolina since December 18, 2013. Since then, the teams have met three times in the NCAA Sweet 16, including during South Carolina’s championship run in 2022. The teams played earlier this year as Clemson took down Auburn in WNIT.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Greenville Liberty, Girls on the Run Host Youth Soccer Camp
Greenville Liberty, Girls on the Run host youth soccer camp
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
South Carolina women’s basketball schedule updates
Greenville Liberty, Girls on the Run Host Youth Soccer Camp
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams...
Boston calls All-Star selection unexpected blessing