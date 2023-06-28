Air Quality Alert for the mountains as sun and heat continue

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your midweek forecast.
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new plume of wildfire smoke is creating poor air quality for the mountains as summer heat continues.

First Alert Headlines

  • Potentially hazardous mountain air quality today
  • Steady summer heat as humidity builds toward the weekend
  • Hit-or-miss storms return to the forecast for the long weekend

Air Quality Alert in effect until Midnight.
Air Quality Alert in effect until Midnight.(WHNS)

Mostly sunny skies will continue today courtesy of high pressure, but folks in the mountains face issues with air quality as a new plume of wildfire smoke tracks south. Ongoing wildfires in Canada have sent a large plume of thick smoke south across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, leading to an Air Quality Alert until midnight for elevations above 4,000 feet in western North Carolina. People with respiratory or heart issues should limit time outdoors until conditions improve.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday
Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday(WHNS)

The smoke will lead to hazy sunshine across our entire area this afternoon, but the air quality issues will be limited to the highest elevations of the mountains. Highs will hold at similar levels to the last few days, topping the low 80s across the mountains and upper 80s upstate. More of the same is expected for Thursday, but some new forecast data is pointing to some possible late-day storms. We will keep a close eye on this over the next 24 hours, but keep that possibility in mind.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday, but this is not a bad omen for the 4th of July weekend. Storms are hit-or-miss variety Friday through Monday, so they’re something to factor into your outdoor plans rather than cancelling or changing anything. Be ready to head indoors if storms head your way, and make sure to keep tabs on the weather while you are out! Highs hold steady in the mid 80s to low 90s all weekend long.

Lake Forecast, this Weekend
Lake Forecast, this Weekend(WHNS)

