Anderson Co. deputies looking for man missing since Friday

Vergil Rogers
Vergil Rogers(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man missing since June 23.

Deputies said Vergil Rogers was last seen leaving the Cleveland Road area in his 2003 Toyota Tundra.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Rogers might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

MORE NEWS: Most Greenville County Schools to offer free lunch next academic year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.
Wreckage from Cessna crash in 1983 removed from Blue Ridge Parkway in June 2023.
Abandoned plane wreckage attracting curious hikers removed from Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Fire crews responding to incident at Spartanburg Downtown Airport.
LIVE: Fire damages hangar at Spartanburg Downtown Airport
Upstate couple donates to Greenville Symphony Orchestra
Legal Lockdown: Jury deliberating in Parkland officer trial
'Tiny Stories of Truth'