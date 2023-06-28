Anderson Co. deputies looking for man missing since Friday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man missing since June 23.

Deputies said Vergil Rogers was last seen leaving the Cleveland Road area in his 2003 Toyota Tundra.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Rogers might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

