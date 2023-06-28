Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.(Iowa Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes blocked due to interstate crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Officials: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-85 crash near Georgia, SC state lines
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

Latest News

Police searching for suspect in Union County shooting
Police searching for suspect in Union County shooting
Pilot injured after helicopter crash in Anderson County
Pilot injured after helicopter crash in Anderson County
Spartanburg police looking for murder suspect
Spartanburg police looking for murder suspect
Veterans remember Vietnam war
Vietnam veterans come together in Anderson to share experiences
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri