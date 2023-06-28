Deputies: $12K worth of cosmetics stolen from Upstate store

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after nearly $12,000 worth of cosmetics and perfumes were stolen from a beauty store.

Deputies said three women stole the merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Hartwell Village on June 22. They filled backs with items, left the store, and returned back inside on multiple occasions, deputies said.

Investigators said one of the women also changed her appearance before reentering the store.

They released surveillance images of persons of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

