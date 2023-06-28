Deputies: $12K worth of cosmetics stolen from Upstate store

Persons of interest in shoplifting investigation at Ulta Beauty in Hartwell Village.
Persons of interest in shoplifting investigation at Ulta Beauty in Hartwell Village.(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after nearly $12,000 worth of cosmetics and perfumes were stolen from a beauty store.

Deputies said three women stole the merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Hartwell Village on June 22. They filled backs with items, left the store, and returned back inside on multiple occasions, deputies said.

Investigators said one of the women also changed her appearance before reentering the store.

They released surveillance images of persons of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.
Wreckage from Cessna crash in 1983 removed from Blue Ridge Parkway in June 2023.
Abandoned plane wreckage attracting curious hikers removed from Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Glenn Smith
Missing 90-year-old man may have been spotted in Greenville, officials say
Silver Alert for missing man in Henderson County
Silver Alert for missing man in Henderson County
Fire crews responding to incident at Spartanburg Downtown Airport.
2 injured, planes damaged after fire at Spartanburg Downtown Airport
Emily Andrews
Deputies searching for missing woman in Buncombe County
Zosulwa Mpofu
Police find missing woman last seen 3 months ago