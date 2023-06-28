Missing 90-year-old man may have been spotted in Greenville, officials say

A silver alert has been issued for 91-year-old Glenn Smith. If you see him, please call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man with dementia who is missing on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. for missing 90-year-old Glenn Smith was last seen around 11 a.m. on Fletcher View Drive.

He was supposed to be driving back to Foster Ridge Drive in Horse Shoe, North Carolina, but investigators said he may have driven south and a possible sighting has been reported in Greenville.

He was wearing a tan jacket, tan pants and a blue button-up shirt.

Smith may be traveling toward Hendersonville in a gold Ford Crown Victoria with North Carolina tag BDY-5180.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4912.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Pilot injured following helicopter crash in Anderson Co.
Wreckage from Cessna crash in 1983 removed from Blue Ridge Parkway in June 2023.
Abandoned plane wreckage attracting curious hikers removed from Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Silver Alert for missing man in Henderson County
Silver Alert for missing man in Henderson County
Fire crews responding to incident at Spartanburg Downtown Airport.
2 injured, planes damaged after fire at Spartanburg Downtown Airport
Emily Andrews
Deputies searching for missing woman in Buncombe County
Zosulwa Mpofu
Police find missing woman last seen 3 months ago