Missing 90-year-old man may have been spotted in Greenville, officials say

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man with dementia who is missing on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. for missing 90-year-old Glenn Smith was last seen around 11 a.m. on Fletcher View Drive.

He was supposed to be driving back to Foster Ridge Drive in Horse Shoe, North Carolina, but investigators said he may have driven south and a possible sighting has been reported in Greenville.

He was wearing a tan jacket, tan pants and a blue button-up shirt.

Smith may be traveling toward Hendersonville in a gold Ford Crown Victoria with North Carolina tag BDY-5180.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4912.

