Deputies searching for missing woman in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Emily Andrews, a 45-year-old missing woman from the Fairview area last seen on June 6, 2023.

Deputies described Andrews as around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with green eyes. They added that she dyed her hair red.

Anyone with information regarding Andrews is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

