Greenville County Schools to offer free lunch program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students at all schools in the Greenville County School district will be getting free lunches this coming school year.

The school board voted to expand the free meal program Tuesday meaning every student will get a free breakfast and lunch each day.

The district said 82 schools will participate this coming year, which is a significant increase from the 21 schools last year.

“Even though we have been able to hold our meal prices at $2.50 for this will be the seventh year in a row now, just not having the burden to have to pay for school meals is going to be a lifeline for families,” said Director of Food Nutrition Services, GCS Joe Urban. “With the way the inflation is going and the cost of goods and groceries for home it’s going to be a big burden relief for them.”

In addition to lunches, the board also approved new honors courses including accelerate pre-engineering, criminal law, family law and emerging automotive research.

