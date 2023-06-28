Greenville Liberty, Girls on the Run host youth soccer camp

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and Girls on the Run are partnering to host a youth soccer camp for girls to build skills on and off the field.

“We teach girls to learn about their limitless potential,” said Girls on the Run Executive Director Mary Ann Cleland. “Meaning they can do and be anything so I love to see that. If we can help one more girl see that every day, that’s my goal.”

The camp includes soccer instruction with traditional Girls on the Run activities like games, and arts and crafts that incorporate social & emotional skill-building for girls.

“I like the way it’s done because it’s not soccer every single day,” said Greenville Liberty head coach Julie Carlson. “It’s a mix of different things, so soccer is just part of it”

The young campers range in age from third to fifth grade and learned firsthand from the Liberty stars.

But they aren’t the only ones who benefit.

“It’s been such a joy to take all my experiences and be able to give that back and hopefully that they see that in us as they develop as young ladies,” said Liberty’s Brooke Kelly.

Camps like these have become even more important for Girls on the Run since the pandemic.

“A lot of studies show girls were more adversely affected by the pandemic because social connections are so important to girls,” said Cleland. “All of that isolation definitely did harm. So this has been a great opportunity. The Girls on the Run programing has helped girls come together and build friendships, create bonds, and just working together to be their best selves really.”

The work on the field is just the beginning. It’s a full day of fun and self-discovery with an ultimate goal of creating confidence.

“This empowerment movement now for young females and these young women, to instill all of these different things in being resilient and being able to cope in tough times, building confidence through that and those challenges is just going to be a seed that grows over the years,” said Carlson.

“Whatever they learn,” Kelly said of her campers, “I just want them to be able to take that on to fifth-grade year, sixth-grade year, high school, college, and just embody it totally and give back to their communities.”

Girls on the Run offers two main sessions each year with the next one beginning in September. Meeting in small teams, trained volunteer coaches inspire girls of all abilities to strengthen confidence and other important life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and physical activity. You can find more information and learn more about opportunities at their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.