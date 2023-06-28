LIVE: Crash causing traffic backups on I-85, I-385

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 northbound near I-385 is causing traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash occurred between Exit 51A for Woodruff Road and Exit 54 for Pelham Road.

Traffic on I-85 North is backed up for approximately 3 miles. Drivers on the gateway between I-385 and I-85 are also experiencing delays.

