LIVE: Crash causing traffic backups on I-85, I-385

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 northbound near I-385 is causing traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash occurred between Exit 51A for Woodruff Road and Exit 54 for Pelham Road.

Traffic on I-85 North is backed up for approximately 3 miles. Drivers on the gateway between I-385 and I-85 are also experiencing delays.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

