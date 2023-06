SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters were called to a fire at the Spartanburg Downtown Airport on Wednesday.

A hangar at the airport showed visible fire damage. Multiple officials and ladder trucks from City of Spartanburg Fire and Rescue are on scene.

Fire crews responding to incident at Spartanburg Downtown Airport. (FOX Carolina News)

