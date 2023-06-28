Local restaurant owner serving wings with purpose

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One local restaurant owner’s chicken wings are serving as an important reminder to never give up on your life’s calling.

Owner of Smokin Wings and Things in Greenville Jesse Canty has been making and serving up his unique wings to Upstate customers for a few years.

Canty says he never had intentions of starting his own business because for 18 years he served as a minister who traveled to more than 30 countries preaching the gospel. His journey to restaurant ownership began with a lopsided cake that he baked for his wife.

“I baked a box cake and it was leaning to the side and then I started baking regularly and from scratch,” said Canty. “I put it on Facebook and then I started selling cakes out of my house. For 5 years I sold more than thousand cakes a year.”

Canty’s cakes had proven to be a big hit among his customers but things changed after he was gifted a smoker by his church congregation. He hosted a cookout where he smoked ten different meats and Canty says there was one was thing that stood out the most to his guests.

“The wings were the main thing they talked about and when I bit into it I heard a cash register,” Canty recounted. “I started selling the wings out of my house from them and it went from my cake customers to my wing customers and I haven’t baked a cake since.”

That’s how his restaurant was born. His wings are different from other restaurants in the area because he brines and smokes his own wings and he also has more than 150 flavors to choose from.

“I have watermelon BBQ, key lime BBQ, peach BBQ. Oh man we have all kinds!”

The road to being a successful business owner has not been an easy journey with the pandemic, inflation and thoughts of suicide.

“Before inflation, you could buy a box of chicken as low as $45 to $50 at its peak during Covid it was about $165 a case and that entire time we didn’t raise our prices,” Canty said.

Before becoming a business owner Canty overcame adversity in his marriage, a life lesson that he says he is very transparent about.

“I messed up in my marriage, I shamed my wife and let her down,” said Canty. “I let my family down and I let my congregation down. I didn’t think I could recover from it. It was not something I had planned to do. I thought about committing suicide and when I was at my lowest point I heard God say who told you it’s over? God restored my marriage, my family, and my reputation in the community. I am testimony that you can recover from that or anything else.”

To this day Canty uses his restaurant as a way to serve others in the community. His good deeds even earned him a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Barack Obama.

Canty said, “Our motto is anything we go to do, we are going to do it not just to make good riches but to build relationships and be an impact within the community. We have always made it a point to give back to the community. It’s just nice to be nice and it’s what Jesus tells us to do.”

Although the journey to success has had its bumps along the way he knows that he says he is living out his life’s calling every single day

“To see a smile on others people face from something God gifted me to do it’s life changing and I love it I know I am living out my life purpose.”

When Canty is not busy running a business, he still preaches through his podcast called “How bad you want it”. It reaches more than 60 countries and 2,800 cities. He is also a published author, and motivational speaker.

You can visit Smokin Wings and Things Greenville located at 1054 E. Butler Road and the Spartanburg restaurant located at 205 West Blackstock Road.

