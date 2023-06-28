Officers searching for missing teenager in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department said officers are searching for Courtney Watson, a missing 16-year-old in Cherokee County.

Officers said Watson went missing from Gaffney on June 21 but has friends in the Blacksburg area. They added that she was wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

According to officers, Watson is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Watson is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-487-2768 or 864-812-2663.

