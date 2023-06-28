Presbyterian College names first female president in school history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Presbyterian College announced that their Board of Trustees recently named Anita Olson Gustafson, Ph.D., as the school’s 20th president.

Gustafson, who is currently the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a professor of history at Mercer University, will begin her role as president on August 1, 2023. They added that she will become the first female president in the college’s history.

According to officials, Gustafson served on the faculty and administration at Presbyterian College for nearly 20 years before joining Mercer’s staff in 2016.

“I am excited and honored to be returning to Presbyterian College as its next president,” Gustafson said. “PC is a special place, and I am eager to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and friends. I look forward to working with the entire PC community to implement the strategic plan and continue to move the college forward.”

Gustafson taught history at Presbyterian College from 1997 until 2016. However, she also served as interim provost from 2010-2012, interim dean of academic programs from 2005-2007, and history department chair from 2000-2004.

“It is my honor to welcome Dr. Gustafson on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire PC community,” said Ruth Roper, chair of the Board of Trustees. “She is a highly distinguished leader who not only has the experience and vision to lead PC in its next chapter but roots that already run deep here in Laurens County and amongst the entire PC community. I look forward to being part of this exciting transition.”

During her time at Mercer, she oversaw all academic programming for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and worked with the provost, department chairs, and program directors at Mercer to manage budget targets. She also helped develop and implement a strategic plan for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“In the last six months, our search committee has been dialed in on the needs of our college, considering input from each other and the entire PC community,” said Brad Bryant, the chair of the presidential search committee. “The result of their dedication and comprehensive work is an outstanding incoming president who will make history as the first woman president. I look forward to helping welcome Anita back to Clinton in August.”

Gustafson will take over the role of president from Dr. Matthew Vandenberg, who announced in January 2023 that he would step down on June 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.